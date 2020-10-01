Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Spanish court issues EU order requesting information and access in fatal collision case

The RGP interceptor Sir John Chapple is pictured on the dock in the police marine base alongside a RHIB. Photo by John Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
1st October 2020

A Spanish court in La Linea has issued a European Investigation Order formally requesting information relating to the fatal collision at sea between a rigid-hulled inflatable boat and a Royal Gibraltar Police vessel. The order issued by No.4 court in La Linea requests details of the identities of the police officers involved in the collision...

