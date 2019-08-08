Spanish customs vessel at Caleta
The authorities are investigating an incident when a Spanish Customs vessel into British Gibraltar waters yesterday afternoon as onlookers at a packed Caleta beach looked on. Video footage of the incident, which happened shortly before 5pm yesterday, quickly circulated over social media. The Chronicle understands that the vessel was challenged by the Royal Navy and...
