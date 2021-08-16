Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle serious forest fire between Algeciras and Tarifa

Photos by Eyleen Gomez and Jonny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2021

Scores of firefighters were deployed after a serious forest fire forced the closure of the road between Algeciras and Tarifa on Monday afternoon, sending a thick column of smoke out over the bay and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Several residents of El Cuarton, a residential complex in the area, were evacuated but there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighting planes dumped seawater over the blaze, swooping dramatically into the north end of the Bay of Gibraltar repeatedly to fill up.

The blaze is believed to have started at around 3pm after a vehicle parked in the area caught fire in intense heat on Monday afternoon.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed firefighters trying to put out the fire as vehicles, including at least one Gibraltar-registered car, waited to drive past.

But the flames spread to the tinder-dry scrub, which immediately caught alight and spread to the adjacent hills.

By late afternoon, the a swathe of the hillside had caught fire, castinng a pall of smoke that could be seen clearly from Gibraltar.

For several hours, the N-340 was closed off to traffic in both directions and there were lengthy tailbacks.

Late Monday afternoon, the Plan Infoca, the regional firefighting operation in Andalucia, said 68 firefighters had been deployed to extinguish the fire, supported by nine aircraft including helicopters and water planes.

At the same time, a second scrub fire started in the Sotorebolo area of Algeciras, requiring rapid response from firefighters given its proximity to residential areas.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Local News

As a thank you to staff in Covid times, Morrisons expected to close this Boxing Day

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle serious forest fire between Algeciras and Tarifa

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Tinder confirms plans for wider rollout of ID verification on dating app

16th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Johnson lookalike in ‘race against the clock’ as charity urges climate action

16th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Night shifts associated with higher risk of heart issues, research suggests

16th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Requirement to isolate ends for fully vaccinated contacts - England

16th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021