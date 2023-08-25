Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Spanish football president Luis Rubiales refuses to resign from post

By Press Association
25th August 2023

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
A defiant Luis Rubiales has said he will not resign as president of the Spanish football federation despite facing widespread criticism and disciplinary proceedings over his behaviour at last Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The 46-year-old kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation after Spain’s victory over England in Sydney.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch in celebration while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium’s VIP area.

Football’s world governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday over his conduct, but he told an extraordinary general assembly of Spain’s football federation, the RFEF, on Friday, that he would not step down.

“I will not resign,” he said multiple times.

“I apologise for my mistakes. I’m going to continue fighting as my parents and my coaches taught me. Those who know me, know that we are going to get to the end.”

Rubiales issued an apology via video message on Monday, but Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez described that as “insufficient”.

Hermoso’s interests in the case are being managed by the FUTPRO union, which expressed its “firm and resounding condemnation” for behaviour “which violates the dignity of women” in its own statement issued on Wednesday.

Rubiales is a member of UEFA’s ruling executive committee and a vice-president of European football’s governing body, and is also leading a Spanish bid to co-host the 2030 men’s World Cup finals. FIFA Congress is expected to appoint the hosts of the centenary tournament late next year.

FIFA, in opening proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, said it remained committed to “respecting the integrity of all individuals, and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary”.

It said Rubiales’ conduct may constitute violations of article 13 paragraphs one and two of the FIFA disciplinary code.

That section of the code covers “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”.

The code cites examples of behaviour which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken, including “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute”.

Most Read

Local News

100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

Together Gibraltar congratulates GCSE students

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

Local News

Local woman duped in Gib street market scam

Wed 23rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Medical tribunal says failings by GHA doctor were ‘serious misconduct’

Wed 23rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales set to step down over World Cup behaviour

25th August 2023

Sports
Local swimmers shine at X Tragamillas 2000m race in La Linea with five podium finishes

19th August 2023

Sports
Gibraltar U21 head to Georgia in first week of September

19th August 2023

Sports
Pre Season starts for Futsal refs with seminar

18th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023