Sat 18th Jul, 2020

Spanish Foreign Minister to visit Campo next week

New Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya looks on after being handed over the portfolio in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
18th July 2020

Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, will visit the Campo de Gibraltar for a two-day visit next week.

The minister will arrive in the Campo on Wednesday afternoon and will hold a series of meetings with Campo mayors and officials.

Her first meetings will be in La Linea on Wednesday, following by further meetings on Thursday in Algeciras in the Mancomunidad de Municipios.

Mrs González Laya had signalled during a breakfast meeting earlier this month that she would “soon” visit the Campo de Gibraltar against the backdrop of negotiations over Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with Spain and the EU, which she said should be “as wide as possible”..”

At the time, Ms González Laya said she would deliver “a clear message” on the Spanish Government’s “strong commitment” to the Campo, which she described as a region “with enormous potential that we want to support in a robust and resolved manner”..”

