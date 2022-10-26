Spanish Govt knocks back La Linea’s plan to become autonomous city
The Spanish Government has knocked back La Linea’s bid to hold a referendum on whether it should become an autonomous city, much like Ceuta and Melilla. Spain’s Council of Ministers agreed the decision at its weekly meeting on Tuesday and said that under constitution, only the central government could grant permission. It said city councils...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here