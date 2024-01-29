Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty
The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “of vital importance” to Spain and its relations with the EU, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday, as he urged the conservative Partido Popular to support efforts to reach agreement. Mr Albares was speaking during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Spanish congress,...
