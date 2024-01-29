Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares [left] and Socialist MP and mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Spanish congress. Photo via Congreso de los Diputados

By Brian Reyes
29th January 2024

The UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar is “of vital importance” to Spain and its relations with the EU, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday, as he urged the conservative Partido Popular to support efforts to reach agreement. Mr Albares was speaking during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Spanish congress,...

