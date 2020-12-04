Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Spanish Highly Commended No me canso de Mirarte By Brian Gordon

By Guest Contributor
4th December 2020

Con esa sonrisa tan perfecta.

Belleza, elegancia y esbeltez.

Ojos grandes, preciosos y oceánicos,

Jamás ha existido mujer.

Porque no me canso de mirarte y

Quiero que seas mi estrella polar.

Mi norte, mi viento y mi brújula,

Mi rumbo de trazar y navegar.

Nuestros susurros en la madrugada,

Tu cintura y tus curvas en la oscuridad.

Nuestras almas juntas pegadas;

Amor, Ternura y suavidad.

Esa noche eras como las olas,

Una y otra vez en mi orilla a estrellar.

No hay Mujer que coma tu navegue

Mejor barco en mi solitaria Mar.

Estos Versos son para ti,

Por siempre quererte y amarte.

Porque es la pura verdad ...

Que no me canso de mirarte.

Judge Charles Durante comments:

Spanish Highly Commended: Brian Gordon with No me canso de Mirarte. Brian’s poem is a perfect example of a traditional love lyric. The description of the woman loved draws upon the perennial images: the beloved has ‘ojos grandes;’ her waist and curves are beguilingly seductive and explored in the darkness of their love making. The lover uses symbols drawn from the world of sailing and navigation. He wants her to be his ‘estrella polar’, his ‘brújula,’ the destination of his journey.

Her uniqueness transforms her into a sumptuous vessel in the empty waters of the of the lover’s life. The inter-penetration of bodies leads to a marriage of minds: ‘nuestras almas juntas pegadas.’

Courtly love was organised into different stages of increasing intimacy: looking, speaking, touching, kissing and coitus. Our poem is loosely based on this approach to love. Looking is there in the lover’s gaze: no me canso de mirarte.

Speaking is their love talk, their early morning whispers; touching is beautifully realised in the waves breaking against the shore; kissing and coitus, the supreme expression of passionate love, are sublimated in the ‘almas juntas pegadas.’ This is a lovely poem which seems to emerge from a deep experience of romantic love.

