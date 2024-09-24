Spanish judge proposes trial for seven arrested in Spain after Eastern beach shooting incident
Seven Spanish nationals who allegedly injured two Spanish customs officers during a violent incident on Eastern beach in February last year could face trial in Spain, after a Spanish judge said he was willing to proceed with the case. The seven are alleged to have thrown rocks at the two officers when their boat suffered...
