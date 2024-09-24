Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Spanish judge proposes trial for seven arrested in Spain after Eastern beach shooting incident

Police assisted by military personnel are pictured searching Eastern beach after a violent incident in which two Spanish customs officers were injured. Photo courtesy of GBC.

By Brian Reyes
24th September 2024

Seven Spanish nationals who allegedly injured two Spanish customs officers during a violent incident on Eastern beach in February last year could face trial in Spain, after a Spanish judge said he was willing to proceed with the case. The seven are alleged to have thrown rocks at the two officers when their boat suffered...

