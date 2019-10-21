Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona trip after Catalan protests

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

By Press Association
21st October 2019

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez is travelling to Barcelona, the protest-struck capital of the north-eastern Catalonia region, to meet injured police officers and hold talks with officials in charge of security.

Clashes between separatists and police waned over the weekend after five successive nights of riots in Barcelona and other Catalan cities.

They followed huge peaceful protests by people in Catalonia who were angered by a Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison for the region's failed 2017 secession attempt.

Regional health authorities say 593 people have been injured in the protests, nearly half of them police, and 14 remain hospitalised. In all, 194 people were arrested.

Mr Sanchez is trying to stay in power as Spain holds a national election on November 10.

Most Read

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

Local News

GSLP/Liberals win third term in office in Brexit election

Fri 18th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona trip after Catalan protests

21st October 2019

UK/Spain News
UK population set to pass 70 million mark in 2031

21st October 2019

UK/Spain News
New study reveals link between football and dementia

21st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Spanish government dismisses call for Catalan talks as protests resume

20th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019