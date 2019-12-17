Spanish ‘Lord of the Port’ arrested for smuggling drugs

A Spanish man who was nicknamed ‘Lord of the Port’ was arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil on suspicion of importing hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the Port of Algeciras.

Using only his initials, J.G.M, the Guardia Civil said a 54-year old Spanish man was arrested together with his 32-year old son and another, who was described as “a confidant in matters of drug trafficking”.

These arrests form part of Operation Estratum which followed a previous operation last October when 21 individuals, including 10 port workers, were arrested for importing 480 kilos of cocaine into the Port of Algeciras.

In a statement to the press, the Guardia Civil said it was the previous operation that “dismantled the fundamental logistical support” for cocaine being brought into Spain, while crediting law enforcement agencies in Colombia, Morocco, France and other European countries for their collaboration in the investigation.

But Operation Estratum rolled out soon after when officers started focusing their efforts on those who had a “more significant role” in the drug trafficking network.

During the investigation, officers found €710,000 in cash, with wads of €50 notes tied up and placed within shoe boxes and then hidden within a pool table.

Searches were carried out in seven properties and a further 13 properties and 14 bank accounts were blocked.

In addition, the police also seized a vessel estimated to cost nearly €100,000 and 11 luxury vehicles including a caravan.

Officers said J.G.M. has been responsible for drug trafficking into Spain for “decades”, starting out with cannabis resin and tobacco smuggling.

But over the years he has expanded his network of contacts to include being able to use the Port of Algeciras for importing drugs.

“The Lord of the Port” has been described as “one of the most violent and dangerous people in the Campo” in the past.

“With the arrest of ‘The Lord of the Port’, we have now managed to catch many of those notorious drug traffickers operating along the Strait,” the statement from the Guardia Civil read.

These included the recent arrests of ‘Kiko el Fuerte’ together with 17 others and the ‘Castaña’ clan who imported large quantities of cannabis resin into Spain.