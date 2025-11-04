Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2025

A Portuguese man wanted for murder and other serious offences was arrested by Spanish police in La Linea as he tried to cross the border into Gibraltar.

Spain’s Policia Nacional said the man was the subject of four arrest warrants for murder, sexual abuse and wounding in different locations in Spain.

The man was arrested on October 18 but details of the case were only revealed on Monday on a statement issued by the Policia Nacional.

“The individual was travelling in a vehicle with three other people and, at the time of the arrest, was seated in the back seat, trying to go unnoticed and avoid detection by officers,” the statement said.

“Thanks to the intervention of the police officers, the fugitive was identified and arrested without any resistance, before being taken to police premises for the necessary formalities."

Most Read

Local News

Over 3,000 register for Bishop-elect’s Victoria Stadium ordination

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Gibraltarian conductor receives acclaim at Berlin State Opera

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Refurbished cemetery entrance formally inaugurated

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

NEWSLETTER Gibraltar’s push for a smartphone-free childhood

Sun 2nd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

4th November 2025

UK/Spain News
Gib-reg vehicle in Campo police chase leading to accidents and gridlock 

30th October 2025

UK/Spain News
Spain’s Policia Nacional investigate shooting and suspected drug-related assault in La Línea

27th October 2025

UK/Spain News
La Línea house prices rise by 5.39% in third quarter of 2025 

17th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025