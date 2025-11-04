Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

A Portuguese man wanted for murder and other serious offences was arrested by Spanish police in La Linea as he tried to cross the border into Gibraltar.

Spain’s Policia Nacional said the man was the subject of four arrest warrants for murder, sexual abuse and wounding in different locations in Spain.

The man was arrested on October 18 but details of the case were only revealed on Monday on a statement issued by the Policia Nacional.

“The individual was travelling in a vehicle with three other people and, at the time of the arrest, was seated in the back seat, trying to go unnoticed and avoid detection by officers,” the statement said.

“Thanks to the intervention of the police officers, the fugitive was identified and arrested without any resistance, before being taken to police premises for the necessary formalities."