Spanish police arrest ‘highly radicalised’ Islamic State suspect in Algeciras
A 51-year old man arrested in Algeciras had shared a video in which he swore allegiance to the so-called Islamic State, prompting investigators to believe he may have been poised to carry out a terrorist attack, Spanish police said on Saturday. The man, identified only as N.E.A in a police statement, was arrested on suspicion...
