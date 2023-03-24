Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Mar, 2023

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest seventh man in connection with Eastern Beach incident

Eastern beach, where the incident took place. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th March 2023

A seventh man was arrested by Spanish police in La Linea on Thursday in connection with a violent incident on Eastern Beach last month in which two Spanish customs officers sustained injuries during an attack by suspected smugglers. The individual was suspected to be the person who filmed the attack on Eastern Beach, with the...

