Spanish police arrest six in La Linea over Eastern Beach smuggling incident

Spanish police in La Linea have arrested six people in connection with a violent incident on Eastern Beach last month in which Spanish customs officers were attacked by a group of suspected smugglers.

The incident caused diplomatic tension at the time after the Spanish officers fired warning shots while they were pelted with rocks. Both officers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

The incident remains under investigation in Gibraltar but in a new development, Spain’s Policia Nacional said it had arrested six people who it alleged were “the principal people responsible” for the violence on Eastern Beach.

The six were arrested on suspicion of wounding, serious assault on an officer and tobacco smuggling.

In a statement, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior said the incident unfolded as the Spanish customs officers chased a small vessel carrying tobacco.

The officers, who were in a small tender boat deployed by a larger patrol vessel, ended up on the shore in Eastern Beach after their engine failed in rough weather.

“They were greeted with rocks by those now under investigation, sustaining serious facial injuries which required surgical treatment,” the statement said.

Following a report from the Spanish Customs agency, the Agencia Tributaria, the two injured officers gave witness statements which, together analysis of images that emerged of the incident and investigations by police, led to the arrest of the six individuals.

The statement said the investigation, called ‘Operación Revenge’, remained open and further arrests were expected.

Under Spanish law, an attack on Spanish citizens can be prosecuted in Spain irrespective of where it has occurred.

MORE FOLLOWS