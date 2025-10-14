Speaker tells MPs to avoid casting ‘improper aspersions’ on parliamentary process 

Karen Ramagge, the Speaker of Parliament, told MPs they had a duty to uphold the integrity of Parliament, adding a statement issued by the GSD earlier this month risked casting “improper aspersions”.

The Speaker was addressing Parliament after the GSD complained that the Government’s motion on the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report amounted to a “one-sided slow drip-fed monologue”.

The motion was moved by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who so far has been the only parliamentarian to address Parliament in the debate, though all MPs will have a chance to speak.

“The Government says it wants a proper debate on the Principal Auditor report,” Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, said at the time.

“It’s not a proper debate till the one-sided slow drip-fed monologue stops.”

“Even there, the Government cannot act fairly.”

“It manipulates the parliamentary calendar to do a slow presentation of its jaundiced view in the hope of dominating the press and selling the public a one-sided view of things.”

“In no other sophisticated Parliament would this manipulation of the calendar be possible in the middle of a debate.”

The Speaker said that while there was nothing improper in the Opposition issuing a statement during a parliamentary debate, these must be drafted responsibly.

“To imply that Parliament is not allowing a proper debate or that the debate is one-sided because we have only heard from its mover is incorrect and casts improper aspersions on Parliament,” she said.

“Comments that in no other sophisticated Parliament would manipulation of the calendar have been possible may give an erroneous impression.”

Ms Ramagge said the parliamentary calendar had always been set by the Leader of the House – the Chief Minister – to accord with Government business.

While MPs may advocate parliamentary reform, they could not imply that Parliament was not conducting its business properly.

“In the lively political arena, criticism of the other side is permissible, but criticism of the conduct of Parliament is not,” she said.

“I do not ignore that these comments were made outside Parliament, but if made by members of this Parliament, all members owe a duty to uphold the integrity of Parliament.”

“Imputations which may impact upon the integrity of Parliament derogate from the legislature and must be avoided.”

“Calls for a proper debate on the grounds that this debate is one-sided gives the impression that Parliament is allowing a debate which is improper. That is not so.”

“As all Honourable Members know, every debate starts with a mover speaking on the motion they are presenting. Parliament allows them the time they require to speak on it.”

“The Opposition will have as long as they require to make their reply.”