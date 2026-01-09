Speakers and schedule confirmed for GibTalks 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher Julian Felice, will hold the GibTalks 2026 event at the John Mackintosh Hall on Saturday January 31, 2026.

Styled on the TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks, GibTalks will feature a range of local guest speakers delivering 15-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects, with a focus on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted.

The organisers said the speakers represent a cross-section of the community and will form a varied programme across morning and afternoon sessions.

The morning session will run from 10am to 12.45pm and will feature:

• 10am to 10.10am: Introduction (Julian Felice)

• 10.15am to 10.30am: Nadine Collado

• 10.35am to 10.50am: Mark Montovio

• 10.55am to 11.10am: Naomi Duarte

• 11.10am to 11.30am: Break

• 11.30am to 11.45am: Melissa Bosano

• 11.50am to 12.05pm: Richard Buttigieg

• 12.10pm to 12.25pm: Isobel Ellul

• 12.30pm to 12.45pm: Peter Montegriffo

The afternoon session will run from 2pm to 4.40pm and will include:

• 2pm to 2.15pm: Liam Byrne

• 2.20pm to 2.35pm: Dr Kat Aguilera

• 2.40pm to 3.05pm: Giovanni Origo

• 3.10pm to 3.25pm: Julian Santos

• 3.25pm to 3.45pm: Afternoon break

• 3.45pm to 4pm: Sir Joe Bossano

• 4.05pm to 4.20pm: Louise Busto

• 4.25pm to 4.40pm: John Manuel Enriles

Tickets for GibTalks 2026 will be on sale from Monday January 12, 2026 via www.buytickets.gi. Tickets are priced at £10 for either the morning or afternoon session, or £15 for the full day.

GibTalks also has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks)