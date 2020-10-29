Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special Feature - Behind the scenes – getting them fit and ready for international duty

By Stephen Ignacio
29th October 2020

In this second feature of how Gibraltar football is developing into a professional sport we look at the work done behind the scenes to get the squads ready for international duty. We speak to Iain Latin whose responsibility it is to have the squad fit and ready to play. By Stephen Ignacio The sixty minute...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Cable car project tabled for DPC meeting

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Compulsory masks and screening at entry points as Govt tightens measures to combat Covid-19 

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Basketball to restart next week

29th October 2020

Sports
Lynx thump Manchester 62, but in their own time

29th October 2020

Sports
Next race cut to 75 athletes

29th October 2020

Sports
Clubs brace themselves for impact of latest border restrictions

29th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020