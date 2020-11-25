Special Feature - Turning a dream into a legend – Julio Ribas provides an insight into how Gibraltar achieved promotion to League C (incl. Audio interview)
Listen to the full interview with Gibraltar National team head coach Julio Ribas -click here A week after Gibraltar gained promotion to UEFA Nation’s League C, Chronicle sports reporter Stephen Ignacio, was able to catch up with the man who led Gibraltar to its biggest success in its football history, for now. Julio Ribas, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here