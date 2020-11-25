Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special Feature - Turning a dream into a legend – Julio Ribas provides an insight into how Gibraltar achieved promotion to League C (incl. Audio interview)

By Stephen Ignacio
25th November 2020

Listen to the full interview with Gibraltar National team head coach Julio Ribas -click here A week after Gibraltar gained promotion to UEFA Nation’s League C, Chronicle sports reporter Stephen Ignacio, was able to catch up with the man who led Gibraltar to its biggest success in its football history, for now. Julio Ribas, the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar’s fast paced netball not slowed down by restrictions (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
Women’s volleyball gets started with six teams in the league (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
Women’s basketball returns with youth leagues (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
New rowing record

24th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020