Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special football feature - Turning Pro – Jayce Olivero explains how it’s not just a dream but a reality

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2020

When Jayce Olivero walked out into the pitch with the captain’s armband there were no gasps or vocal critics. Thirty international caps made him among one of the senior players of the national squad playing against Malta that evening at just twenty-two years of age. With Roy Chipolina staying behind due to injury, both Walker...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red imps women’s team drop out of league

27th October 2020

Sports
Hockey will start 9-a-side fixtures this weekend

27th October 2020

Sports
Lynx futsal drawn to play against Charleroi from Belgium

27th October 2020

Local News
Footballers face fines for breaches of flexible Covid-19 protocols

27th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020