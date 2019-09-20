Special Olympians hit the golf course

The San Roque Golf Club was the venue for the Special Olympics golf competition finals yesterday.

On a beautiful sunny day five readily prepared golfers teed off in a competition which saw local athlete Julian da las Heras taking the gold medal.

Winning the silver was Peter Taylor from the Isle of Man and earning the bronze was local golfer Nicholas Payas.

In 4th place was local man Charles Zammit and Sean Roberts from the Isle of Man came in 5th.

Pics by Andrew Ramage