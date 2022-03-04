Special Olympics 2023 cancelled
Special Olympics International has taken the decision to cancel the Special Olympics scheduled to take place in 2023 in Russia. “ With sadness, disappointment, and deep frustration, Special Olympics International announces today that we will not be holding the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, which had been scheduled to begin on 21 January 2023....
