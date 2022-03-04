Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special Olympics 2023 cancelled

By Stephen Ignacio
4th March 2022

Special Olympics International has taken the decision to cancel the Special Olympics scheduled to take place in 2023 in Russia. “ With sadness, disappointment, and deep frustration, Special Olympics International announces today that we will not be holding the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, which had been scheduled to begin on 21 January 2023....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Now in Poland, a Gibraltarian man describes nightmare journey from Ukraine to safety

Wed 2nd Mar, 2022

Local News

In the pouring rain, Gibraltar strolls for peace

Thu 3rd Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Cyclists advised to familiarise themselves with border requirements

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bosio takes over as Women's futsal head coach

4th March 2022

Sports
Eleven year old Byron McGrail wins GPA 9Ball opener

3rd March 2022

Sports
Women’s league enters final matches with a bounce in their stride

3rd March 2022

Sports
Lions Women can claim league if they win

3rd March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022