Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special Olympics Gibraltar at Invitational Games - Athletics gold and Closing Ceremony (video )

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2022

Gibraltar has been participating in the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.
The Invitational Games are the biggest Special Olympics event in Europe since before the pandemic with around 1,000 athletes taking part in six sports: Aquatics, Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Football, and Table Tennis.

The teams involved are as follows:
Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hellas (Greece), Hungary, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, UAE, USA (Florida and Texas).

Video footage supplied by Special Olympics Europe Eurasia and Restless Films

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar

Mon 16th May, 2022

Brexit

Albares says Gib talks ‘moving at good pace’, with concrete proposals on the table

Fri 13th May, 2022

Local News

‘Race to the Sun’ challenge begins

Tue 17th May, 2022

Local News

In exchange on UN convention on disabled rights, confirmation of Nigel Feetham’s political aspirations

Tue 17th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Team Gibraltar At The Cairns Cup 2022

17th May 2022

Sports
Goals galore gives Special Olympics the gold

17th May 2022

Sports
Six GNL clubs get UEFA Club Licenses 2022-23

17th May 2022

Sports
Piers wins season opener in Guadix

17th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022