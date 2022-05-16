Special Olympics Gibraltar in Malta - footage from day one



Gibraltar has been participating in the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

The Invitational Games are the biggest Special Olympics event in Europe since before the pandemic with around 1,000 athletes taking part in six sports: Aquatics, Athletics, Bocce, Bowling, Football, and Table Tennis.

The teams involved are as follows:

Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Hellas (Greece), Hungary, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, UAE, USA (Florida and Texas).

Video footage supplied by Special Olympics Europe Eurasia and Restless Films