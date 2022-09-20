Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games Are Back, at Lathbury facilities

Special Olympics and WWE Team Up to Support the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games (PRNewsfoto/Special Olympics)

By Stephen Ignacio
20th September 2022

After an enforced break due to Covid the Special Olympics Gibraltar National Games are back with a vengeance this week for the first time since 2019. With the usual international competition being provided by the Isle of Man, whose team arrive on Wednesday, the Games commence at 6 pm Wednesday evening with the now familiar opening ceremony, law enforcement torch run and athletics competition, but which for the first time this year will be held in the very impressive new facilities at Lathbury.
The following morning at 9 am the football competition kicks off in the Special Olympics Sports Complex, with the football team from Algeciras joining the Isle of Man and Gibraltar. Another innovation this year will be a bocce tournament between Gibraltar SOG athletes and the Isle of Man which kicks off at 5pm on Thursday, in the tennis court in the Bayside complex, where the teams will be competing for the inaugural presentation of the Paola Poggio Memorial Shield. Paola was a popular SOG bocce coach and committee member who was a mainstay of Special Olympics in Gibraltar for many years and who very sadly passed away earlier this year. The Shield will be presented in her memory to the team with the most points overall.
On Friday morning the bowling competition gets underway at 9 am in the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre with the final event being the swimming at 6 pm on Friday in the GSLA pool. As usual the proceedings will be drawn to a close with the closing ceremony at the pool and followed by an athlete, family and volunteers barbecue at the Retreat Centre.
Special Olympics Gibraltar National Director Annie Risso said “after such a long break, which nobody wanted and which was very frustrating for our athletes, it is great to be getting back to international competition again. We would like to remind everyone that the events are all open to the public and we hope to see as many family, friends and supporters as possible to cheer on our teams.” The events start 6 pm Wednesday at the Lathbury Sports Complex.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

Local News

‘Unforgettable experience’ for two Gibraltarians at Queen’s state funeral

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eric Rowbottom’s big challenge that should get us to listen

20th September 2022

Sports
Netball tots add a new dimension to Gibraltar netball’s future

20th September 2022

Sports
Ribas announces relatively unchanged squad for Nations League

20th September 2022

Sports
“..we know that we are well on the way to setting up a generation of young players that will take Gibraltar forward,” – says Ribas

16th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022