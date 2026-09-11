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Fri 11th Sep, 2026

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SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR TEAM SET FOR EUROPEAN SWIMMING OPEN IN MALTA

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By Stephen Ignacio
10th September 2026

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) is sending a swimming team with four athletes to the inaugural Special Olympics European Swimming Open Malta 2026, which gets underway today, Thursday, September 10, and runs until September 14 at the National Swimming Pool Complex in Tal-Qroqq, Malta.

The event is a major milestone for European Special Olympics swimming, bringing together approximately 400 athletes from 37 nations for five days of competition and inclusion. The programme features 13 swimming events, including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, medley and Unified relay events.

Representing Gibraltar are swimmers Sallyann Mauro, Glen Wimbleton, Christopher Joyce and Francis Mauro. The delegation is led by Head of Delegation Michael Mauro, with Christine Bugeja as Head Coach.

The European Swimming Open provides Gibraltar’s swimmers with yet another opportunity to compete against athletes from across Europe and to demonstrate the determination, ability and sportsmanship that have become hallmarks of Special Olympics Gibraltar.

The five-day event, themed “Beyond the Wave”, also includes a Healthy Athletes programme, a Motor Activity Training Programme and a Sports Village, making it much more than a swimming competition and celebrating the wider values of inclusion, health and community.

Special Olympics Gibraltar wishes Sallyann, Glen, Christopher and Francis every success as they represent the Rock in Malta and compete on this important international stage.

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