College take all three points

Lynx faltered again as they struggle to grab the points this season, with just one point from three matches leaving them at the foot of the table.

The Yellows came up against College 1975 on Sunday. With both sides having started the season with respective draws in their first matches, the season had started brightly. However, Lynx have now suffered two scoreless defeats, conceding two goals while unable to find the net themselves.

Whilst the previous weekend they had suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Magpies, this weekend it was the turn of College 1975. The green and whites of College, who narrowly lost against Lions last weekend, came away with a significant three points.

With the two teams forecast as mid-table rivals challenging for the top six, the three points could prove to be significant for both.

For Lynx, it points to an uphill struggle which has started already, having dropped eight points to teams against whom they were expected to compete on a par if they are to make a serious bid for the top six.

Whilst it is still very early in the season, the results in the first three matches continue to point to difficulties in turning their midfield play into goals, something which has been hampering them during the past handful of seasons.

College 1975, although not the most convincing of victories, secured their win with goals on either side of half-time.

The first goal came in the 43rd minute through McGrail.

The latter, who was to be substituted in the 60th minute by Caetano, was to see once again a substitute driving the final nail in to clinch the points.

Caetano scored in the 78th minute to secure three important points for College 1975.

For the Green and Whites, the weekend will be one where they will be watching their rivals play as they have a rest week. Their next league match will be against Magpies on September 18, another important match in which they can try and consolidate their position within the top half of the table.

Lynx will also be facing an important match this weekend, where dropping points will be the thing to avoid.

Facing fellow strugglers Glacis United, Lynx will have a challenge on their hands.

Two sides who have shown they are up for a contest but have not been able to find the final finish will come face to face with each other this Sunday in what could be an exciting encounter, just before the big Mons Calpe v Lincoln Red Imps encounter.

