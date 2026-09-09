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Wed 9th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Mons Calpe grab first win

By Stephen Ignacio
9th September 2026

Following their defeat at the hands of St Joseph in their first match, Mons Calpe, looking to challenge once again for one of the four spots in European competitions next summer, needed to show that they were up to the challenge.
Before them this Sunday was Glacis United, a very much changed side but with the same spirit of competitiveness which had made them a very difficult team to beat.
Glacis United had drawn their first match of the season in what was an exciting encounter against Europa, another of the sides expected to challenge for the top six this season. Although they had faced defeat against Lincoln Red Imps, they had proved to be a tough side to play against.
Sunday was to see a tightly fought contest, although a match which had been expected to see some friction on the field produced just three yellow cards.
Mons Calpe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal from Marcel Picazzo.
Although Glacis were again to prove to be a difficult side to play against, Mons Calpe made a key change in the 57th minute, with Dylan Borge replaced by Adam Gracia.
The substitution was to provide Mons Calpe with a crucial goal in the 67th minute, as Marcel Picazzo provided Gracia with an assist which he was to finish off to score Mons Calpe’s second goal.
Their first win of the season saw Mons Calpe climb to mid-table, whilst Glacis United continue their struggles with a solitary point from their first three matches.
The latter, although a difficult side to play against, have faltered at the final hurdle, unable to finish matches with a positive result. Something which last season also saw them struggle in the middle to lower half of the table, unable to break into the top six.
They will, however, have a chance to try and add to their points tally this weekend as they face Lynx. The latter are in a similar position to them, hard to play against but faltering in the finish.
For Mons Calpe, the weekend will see them face their toughest test yet as they come face to face with the league champions, Lincoln Red Imps.
The latter, the team to topple for any side wishing to challenge for the title, will provide Mons Calpe with their first real glimpse of whether they are ready to take on the challenge.
Lincoln Red Imps, with one of the strongest squads in the league and preparing to play in the league phase of the Conference League, have yet to concede a goal in the league, although they have only played two matches.
The last domestic goal they conceded was against St Joseph in the Pepe Reyes Cup, the goal triggering a comeback which saw Lincoln win.

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