Fri 13th May, 2022

Special Olympics Gibraltar will arrive in Malta this morning

By Stephen Ignacio
13th May 2022

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) athletes were reaching for the skies on Thursday evening when they set off for the Malta Invitational Games. Spirits were high as the team of 15 athletes left for an overnight stay in Gatwick before travelling on to Malta this Friday morning.

“A day of practice and divisioning on Saturday will be followed by the opening ceremony Saturday evening before the competitions start in earnest on Sunday. In the football competition SOG will be playing Hungary in their opening match at 10:00 am Sunday followed by Liechtenstein at 11:30 am. The results of those matches will determine which of the two groups SOG will be in with the final matches taking place on Tuesday.

“The various swimming and athletics categories also take place over the three days whilst the bowling singles event will be on Sunday, the doubles on Monday and the team event on Tuesday.

“Hopefully the hectic schedule will allow for some downtime when the athletes can see some of Malta before they return to the Rock next Wednesday evening.”

