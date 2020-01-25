Special Olympics kicks off at new facilities

Special Olympics kicks-off a new era in sports hosting today the Gareth Cowin

Futsal Tournament at its own facilities.

The tournament this year will be a major boost to the association as it opens the doors of its facilities which were officially presented to them last October, just days before the General Election.

Viewed as one of the more successful Associations when representing Gibraltar, the facilities are hoped will provide the association with further resources to develop what are already solid foundations in promoting sport among its members.

The complex is viewed as "a tremendous contribution" to the association which will enable them to take its work in developing its athletes and offering them activities in sport to another level.

Aimed at being an inclusive sports hall where both Special Olympics members and those of other associations can mix and Olympics Gibraltar join in developing their sport, the state-of-the art complex was welcomed by many an excited SOG athlete present at the official handing over ceremony in October.

Although they have had to wait a few months before they have been able to host their first major event, this weekend will be a welcome change for players who welcome teams from outside.

Gibraltar.

Teams from Special Olympics Isle of Man and Algeciras will be visiting to battle it out against Special Olympics Gibraltar in the 6th year of this event.

The Gibraltar team will once again come under pressure being one of the favorites to win having won it for the past three years.

The squad have worked hard in training during the past weeks, continuing what has now become a frequent thing as they prepare to represent Gibraltar once again. Known for their commitment, players are now a common sight at the Victoria Stadium, where some of their training has been taking place and which has continued to forge good links with other sports as SO Gibraltar's commitment to developing sports continues to provide successes for Gibraltar.

The tournament kicks off at 10.00 am with S0 Isle of Man playing Algeciras, followed by SO Gibraltar against Algeciras at 10.45 am. What promises to be the real stand out game will be at 11.30 am when Gibraltar play their old rivals the Isle of Man.

The matches will be played in two halves of 15 minutes under UEFA rules.

Members of the public, family and friends are all warmly invited to come along to watch and support the teams, and to see the matches.