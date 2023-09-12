Special Olympics National Games confirmed for next week

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) has confirmed that their National Games 2023 will take place from Wednesday 20th September to Friday 22nd September. The Games kick off with the Opening Ceremony at the Lathbury Sports Complex at 6 pm on the Wednesday in the presence of the Chief Minister, where the Olympic flame will light the cauldron after its arrival having toured the Rock carried by Officers from the Law Enforcement Torch Runners who will be collecting funds for SOG. Along with the formalities there will be a live choir and dance group performance by St Martin’s School choir supported by Yalta School of Dance, before the Games open with the athletics event.

As usual Special Olympics Isle of Man will be sending a team over to compete in all the events which will continue on Thursday 21st September at 9 am with the football competition at the SOG Sports Complex at Europa. Additional opposition will be provided by a team from Algeciras who are coming over for the football event. On the Thursday afternoon at 5 pm the second Paola Poggio Bocce Tournament takes place at the GSLA Bayside Complex tennis court.

The final day on Friday starts with the bowling competition at the Kings Bastion Leisure Centre at 9 am, and then the final event will be the swimming competition at the GSLA Swimming Pool (previously GASA) at 6 pm. This will be followed by the Closing Ceremony where the Olympic flame will be extinguished and the flag lowered. There will then be a barbecue for athletes, coaches, volunteers and immediate family members which will be held at the Retreat Centre.

All sporting events and ceremonies will be open to the public and family members, and are free of charge, with all warmly encouraged to attend to support the athletes.