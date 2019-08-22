Special Olympics prepares for 34th Games
Special Olympics Gibraltar will stage the 34th Gibraltar National Games from September 18-20 in what is could “be their biggest and best games yet”. Teams have been invited from various countries to participate in the Games including the usual athletics, swimming and ten-pin bowling events, and the fiercely fought five-a-side football competition. This year, for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here