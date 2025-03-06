Special Olympics Squad depart Gibraltar enroute to the World Winter Games

The Special Olympics squad left for Turin, Italy, on Thursday, with the contingent is led by National Director Annie Risso.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, was on hand to wish them safe travels. Mr Bruzon will be travelling to the Games tomorrow accompanied by GSLA CEO Reagan Lima and Alison Victory Byrne from the Ministry for Sport.

“I am looking forward to travelling to Turin and joining the team at the Games. I am also proud and privileged to have been given the opportunity to march out with the team at the Opening Ceremony on Saturday,” said Mr Bruzon.

“It will be truly an honour to stand side by side with these exemplary athletes and coaches.”