Thu 11th Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Special postboxes mark Mother’s Day

Photo issued by the Royal Mail of Lucy from Royal Mail stands alongside the specially decorated postbox in Pontypridd to mark this year's Mother's Day which features a photograph of her mother. Pic by Jake McPherson/Royal Mail

By Press Association
11th March 2021

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Royal Mail is launching specially decorated postboxes to mark Mother’s Day.

The postboxes, three of which are for letters and cards and the fourth for parcels, are decorated in a plum colour and feature testimonies from Royal Mail employees.

The designs incorporate images of the workers’ mothers, an account of their relationship with them, and how lockdown restrictions may be impacting them.

The boxes are also ‘digitally activated’ – meaning customers can scan a QR code contained within the design on their mobile phone and watch a short film featuring the employees talking about their mother.

The postboxes are located in Inverness, Lisburn, Pontypridd and Liverpool.

One of the videos features Emma Cullingford, from West Sussex, speaking about her mother who went missing in 2013.

Emma was supported by Royal Mail charity partner Missing People, which provides support for more than 100,000 people who go missing each year.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “This year more than ever, it is important to let loved ones know that they are in your thoughts.

“Mother’s Day is set to be a little different than usual this year, and as so many prepare to spend the day away from their loved ones, sending a letter, card or parcel through the post is the perfect way to remind your mum – wherever she may be – just how much you love her and how much she really means to you.”

