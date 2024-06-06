Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Sports

Spectacular end to the basketball season

By Stephen Ignacio
6th June 2024

End of season matches involving teams that have already been crowned champions are often dull, uneventful affairs. The last matches in both the Elite League and the u16 League were quite the opposite.

The Elite League match between this season’s Champions, Europa Valmar, and last season’s, 30-times winners, Bavaria Blue Stars, was probably the most spectacular match seen at TSH this season. Europa Valmar were determined to maintain their unbeaten record and cruised to a 46-32 half-time lead, having taken the first quarter 25-15. Bavaria Blue Stars began to show signs of not wanting to go down without a fight in the third quarter, which EV edged 19-18 to start the fourth 65-50 up.

BBS came out strongly to win the quarter 24-9 and level the score 85-85. A hard-fought overtime ended 11-11, forcing a second overtime, which finally tipped the balance Europa Valmar’s way for a 99-95.

Louis Dalmedo, still a junior, led the winners with 27 points, followed by Javi Guerra 20, Mo El Yettefti 13 and Gustavo Guerra 11, with Leandro Furlan starring for the losers with 30 points, followed closely by Tomas Yome with 29 and Alex Valor 22.

The last match in the u16 League was settled in regulation time but it was a 52-51 thriller, eventually won by Champions Europa Valmar, led by Enrique Navarro with 28 points and Marco O’Connor 14, against Lincoln Bayside, with Kingsley Sylvester scoring 14.

In the last two matches in the Challenger League, Champions Hercules Reserves (Jose Camacho 16, Jose Berbel 12, Jairo Ledesma 10) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Giants (Stuart Felice 22, Tim Azopardi 10) by 60-47; and Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves (David Pacheco 25, Ethan Bocarisa 14) beat GibYellow Beasts (Gareth Balban 14, Romain Molina 13, Jason Schwartz 10) by 65-46.

SEASON ROLL OF HONOUR

SENIOR MEN - Buchanan Trophy: Bavaria Blue Stars
                           Buchanan Plate: Hercules FC Reserves
                           Elite League: Europa Valmar
                           Challenger League: Hercules FC Reserves

SENIOR WOMEN - League Cup: Europa Valmar
                                  League: Bavaria Blue Stars
                                 
U18 MEN - League Cup and League: Europa Valmar

U17 GIRLS - League Cup and League: Bavaria Blue Stars Blue

U16 BOYS - League Cup: Lincoln Bayside
                      League: Europa Valmar

U14 BOYS - League Cup and League: Damex Gators

U14 GIRLS - League Cup: Damex Gators
                       League: Bavaria Blue Stars

U12 MIXED - League Cup and League: Lincoln Bayside

YOUTH AWARDS

These are the individual Youth Awards, elected by the team coaches:

U18 MEN - All Star 5: Louis Dalmedo (Europa Valmar), Nathan Vaughan (Bavaria Blue Stars), Danny Cassaglia (Lincoln Bayside), Quentin McGlashan and David Connor (Deloitte Dragons).
MVP: Louis Dalmedo.

U17 GIRLS - All Star 5: Isabelle Dalmedo, Nicola Barbara and Phoebe Reyes (Bavaria Blue Stars Blue), Rania Sayah (Europa Valmar), Tasnim El Yettefti (Bavaria Blue Stars Pink).
MVP: Isabelle Dalmedo.

U16 BOYS - All Star 5: Marco O’Connor and Enrique Navarro (Europa Valmar), Javier Felice (Deloitte Dragons), Javier Andrews (Bavaria Blue Stars), Lee Davis (Lincoln Bayside).
MVP - Marco O’Connor.

U14 BOYS - All Star 5: Ben Lejeune (Bavaria Blue Stars Pink), Jack Cassaglia and Matthew Byrne (Damex Gators), Oliver Lines (Bavaria Blue Stars Blue), Jamie Attias (Europa Valmar)
MVP - Ben Lejeune.

U14 GIRLS - All Star 5: Daniella Martinez and Jannat El Yettefti (Damex Gators), Beau Reyes and Brylee Costa (Bavaria Blue Stars), Mya Raineri (Lincoln Bayside).
MVP - Daniella Martinez.

U12 MIXED - All Star 5: Ralph Falero Manktelow (Europa Valmar), Briella Bagu (Hercules FC), Ella Savignon and Harry Breeze (Lincoln Bayside), Chloe Balban (Damex Gators).
MVP - Ralph Falero Manktelow.

