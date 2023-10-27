Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Oct, 2023

Spectacular return of Inter School Basketball

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2023

This week saw the return of the Interschool basketball tournament to the Tercentenary Sports Hall.
A spokesperson for GABBA said, "Basketball’s best loved competition returned to GABBA’s calendar on Wednesday for the first time since 2018.

"The representative Boys and Girls teams from five Upper Primary Schools keenly fought for every ball in the 20 match schedule of mini matches (6 minute halves) played in a round robin basis with competitions crammed into this abridged version, completed in 4 hours, as opposed to the 6 days’ events of previous years, including the presentation of the Shields to St Joseph’s (Girls) and Bishop Fitzgerald (Boys), and medals, by Sports Minister Leslie Bruzon.

"The coveted Champion School Shield, awarded to the school accumulating the most total points, was won by St Joseph’s, following a dramatic last minute win by St Anne’s Boys over Bishop Fitzgerald. The latter were already assured of winning the Boys Shield on head-to-head, having beaten St Joseph’s, and needed a win to share the Championship Shield, but were foiled in the last minute of the 4 hour event which saw packed stands supporting the boys and girls throughout the afternoon and early evening.

"The final positions were:

Girls - 1. St Joseph’s 8 pts; 2. Bishop Fitzgerald 6 pts; 3. St Bernard’s 4 pts; 4. Loreto Convent 2 pts; 5. St Anne’s 0 pts.

Boys - 1. Bishop Fitzgerald 6 pts; 2. St Joseph’s 6 pts; 3. St Anne’s 5 pts; 4. St Bernard’s 2 pts; 5. Loreto Convent 1 pt.

Champion School - 1. St Joseph’s 14 pts; 2. Bishop Fitzgerald 12 pts; 3. St Bernard’s 6 pts; 4. St Anne’s 5 pts; 5. Loreto Convent 3 pts.

"This report would be incomplete without a special mention for all the teachers who gave up their time to coach the teams, the GABBA officials who organised and ran the event, the very helpful GSLA staff, and very specially the 24 young girls and boys, all GABBA youth players, who took on all refereeing and officiating duties."

