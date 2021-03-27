Spectator poll shows support for Gib Commons MP
A poll published by the Spectator yesterday suggested British people in the UK back Gibraltar having its own seat in the House of Commons by more than three to one. The poll of 1,500 people, conducted by Redfield and Wilton, showed some 39% of respondents supported a proposal for the Rock to have a Westminster...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here