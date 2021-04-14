Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle
Sports

Spectators to return as from Friday announces GSLA

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2021

Sports associations have this Wednesday been informed that spectators will be allowed to return to sports events as from this Friday 16th April.
In an announcement made this Wednesday morning the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authorities announced “We are delighted to announce that given the lifting of restrictions on gatherings and after consulting with Public Health and Civil Contingencies spectators will be allowed to return to sporting venues as from Friday 16th April (this coming Friday).
Cooperation with GSLA staff is essential now more than ever given that any measures in place are there for the safety of our viewers. For the time being our venues will be operating at a maximum of 50% some at less than that potentially. We are confident that this quota will cater comfortably for all our needs.
Staff will be prepping venues over the next couple of days so that the return of those wishing to enjoy live local sport is as safe as possible.”
Restrictions on spectator attendance were put in place over a year ago.

