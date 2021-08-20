Spike in drug logistics crimes follows pressure on gangs in Spain, police say
Spanish police pressure has forced drug trafficking gangs in the Campo to look elsewhere for their logistics operations and Gibraltar has become “the next best thing”, the Royal Gibraltar Police said yesterday, as it vowed to stamp out illicit refuelling operations that pose a serious risk to the community. Spanish law enforcement agencies have for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here