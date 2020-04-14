Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Spitfire pilot added to ranks of The Few after nearly 80 years

Battle of Britain Memorial Trust

By Press Association
14th April 2020

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

A Spitfire pilot has been posthumously added to the ranks of The Few in a rare occasion nearly 80 years after the Battle of Britain.

Sergeant James Eric William Ballard has now been added to the famed number of people who fought in the air battle in 1940.

So desperate was the need for fighter pilots as German planes attacked the UK in the Second World War that Sgt Ballard had only nine hours of flying time before joining 610 (County of Chester) Squadron.

Now, eight decades later, The Battle of Britain Memorial Trust has welcomed new recognition of his role in the air battle.

It follows the discovery of his logbook, which shows an operational sortie flown on October 8, 1940, a flight that was confirmed by the signatures of his commanding officer and flight commander.

Group Captain Patrick Tootal, OBE, Secretary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, said: “The research goes on and even 80 years later we learn new things about the Battle of Britain.

“It is rare to be able to add a new name to the list of those who took part, especially a Spitfire pilot. Sergeant Ballard’s contribution to the battle was relatively small but without him and men like him, the RAF could not have achieved its victory.”

After the Battle of Britain ended, Sgt Ballard continued to serve with his squadron and was killed in action, aged 23, on 27 August 1941 during an operation over Europe.

His body was not found and his name appears on the Air Forces Runnymede memorial overlooking the River Thames in Surrey.

After the war ended, Sgt Ballard’s mother was recorded as living in Tooting, south London.

The names of all the Allied aircrew known to have flown in the Battle are listed on the Christopher Foxley-Norris Memorial Wall at the Battle of Britain Memorial at Capel-le-Ferne, just outside Folkestone in Kent.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK marriage rates and religious weddings at lowest levels on record

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Diabetes UK: Don’t let Covid-19 fears stop you seeking help for your children

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Seaside visitors fined as vast majority of Britons observe lockdown

14th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows

13th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020