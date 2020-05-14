Sports can start making a slow return
Monday will mark the return of some sports as Gibraltar enters a new stage in relaxing its lockdown regulations. With sport having faced a halt since mid-March the return of some sports, although limited will come as a sigh of relief to many sports people. May the 18th will see athletics, badminton, billards/Snooker, cycling, pool,...
