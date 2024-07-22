Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sports in brief

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd July 2024

Lincoln take on Qarabag
Gibraltar league champions Lincoln Red Imps take on Azerbijan champions Qarabag in the Champions League 2nd round. The match which kicks off at 6pm this evening sees Qarabag, who beat Lincoln last season and went past the group stages in European competitions play at Europa Sports stadium.

Buckley at U21 qualifiers
Gibraltar Hockey Association’s Brian Buckley was selected to represent the Gibraltar Hockey Association as an Official at the EuroHockey Nations U21 Qualifiers in Lausanne, Switzerland which will see the winner head to the U21 World Cup. Mr Buckely was als nominated to be the Technical Official for the Gold Medal Match

GFA Girls Summer Sessions
Starting today, July 23rd, players can join Gibraltar FA Girls for sessions every Tuesday and Thursday until September at the Victoria Stadium
These sessions will be coached by some of Gibraltar’s very own WNT international players.

Win for Select XI
Gibraltar Cricket Select XI got a win over Clocktower Cc in the 20 over game this past weekend.

Lions Gibraltar roll out new kit
Lions Gibraltar, who start their season under new ownership with a match against Bruno Magpies on August 18 rolled out their new kit this weekend as they prepare for the new league season.
The club has also announced a number of new signings, including players from Germany and the US.

U18 Athletics
Zacarias Ziblim-Baena was to finish eighth in hi heats in the the Europan Athletics U18 Championship 100m with a time of 11.91s.

