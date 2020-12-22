Sports permits cancelled as Gibraltar protects against spread of virus

In an announcement made before the Gibraltar Parliament Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has announced new measures which will see sports come to a standstill again as from this Tuesday.

During a statement introducing new measures aimed at protecting against the spread of Covid-19 virus among the measures introduced in Gibraltar are the closure of all gyms and the cancellation of permits for sports. “All gyms will be closed from tomorrow. We will try to reopen them as soon as possible,” announced Mr Picardo. “All permits for sports are cancelled, from tomorrow. This includes the polar bear swim and any other organised activity.”

Although most sports were due to come a stop for the festive break the announcement will see matches such as the final women’s league match this year along with the planned Danny Barton One Mile fun impacted by the cancellation. Sports associations have required Since after the release from lockdown a permit to continue with competitive activities and training sessions providing adequate health and safety protocols to guard against the risks of spreading the Covid-19 virus.

As reported last week the Polar Bear swim and Boxing Day run had already been cancelled following public health advise.

Associations such as athletics have already advised their members not to use the Victoria Stadium for training purposes following advise from the sports authorities.

With permits not expected to be resumed until possibly January 11 or later already some sports such as football have been making plans in the event activities do no return until after the month of January. Some already contemplating introducing some of the activities and lessons learnt during then Spring lockdown which saw sports come to a standstill.

Gibraltar was among one of a few territories where amateur sport has been able to continue competitive activities during the past months without stoppages. Strict protocols across all sports, along with the co-operation of associations and participants has ensured sports have been seen as a safe zone. Only recently recording a number of positive cases among some participants, especially in football, mainly related linked to outside activities unrelated to sport.