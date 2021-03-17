Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Sports waits for the green light this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
17th March 2021

All main sports associations have confirmed this week that they are awaiting for a final release from their present status which will allow them to return to competitive activities. An initial date of March 22 is understood to have been tabled at the start of the release process by GSLA and Gibraltar Public Health as...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Local student accepted into Cambridge for PGCE

Sun 14th Mar, 2021

Local News

New GHA app could be more than just a vaccine passport, Isola says

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Local News

Tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain enters into force

Sat 13th Mar, 2021

Local News

Gib edges closer to full vaccination as CM offers insight into virus strain behind spike

Tue 16th Mar, 2021

Local News

Entrepreneurs find opportunity in Covid pandemic

Mon 15th Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Target shooting open cancelled

17th March 2021

Sports
Ellis coaches via zoom

17th March 2021

Sports
Wigan agree sale of club to Phoenix 2021 Limited

16th March 2021

Sports
New women’s team hoping to start in Futsal league

16th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021