Spring Cup becomes opportunity for youngsters to shine
Last Thursday evening the Gibraltar Netball Association closed its domestic season with its Spring Cup finals. As already reported the first division Spring Cup was to set the court alight with some exciting fast paced netball from both GJBS/Europa Elite and Marble Arc, the latter coming out the eventual winners. Just prior to this final...
