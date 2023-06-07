Spring Festival 2023 Short Story Competition winners announced
Amy Marie Montegriffo has won the Ministry of Culture award and £1,000 at this year’s annual spring festival short story competition for her piece ‘Walking to School’. Gibraltar Cultural Services announced the winners of this year’s Spring Festival Short Story Competition at John Mackintosh Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Organised in conjunction with this newspaper, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here