Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Local News

Spring Festival 2023 Short Story Competition winners announced

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
7th June 2023

Amy Marie Montegriffo has won the Ministry of Culture award and £1,000 at this year’s annual spring festival short story competition for her piece ‘Walking to School’. Gibraltar Cultural Services announced the winners of this year’s Spring Festival Short Story Competition at John Mackintosh Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Organised in conjunction with this newspaper, the...

