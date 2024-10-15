Squash league gets off to a good start

The Gibraltar Squash Association started its team league competition with seven new teams vying for two divisional crowns: ESS, iFinancial , Proseal, The CornerShop, Trafalgar Pharmacy, Evdemon and Hyso.

In the top division it was long standing team Eastgate that got off to the best start with a 5-0 victory over Safety Solutions that fired them to the top of Division 1 whilst new comers iFinancial took top spot in Division 2 with a 3-1 victory over Bavaria.

Team matches are played between 18:30 and 20:00 on Mondays and Wednesdays at Europa Sports Park.

Notbaly the league consists of two divisions with eight teams per division

With the sport gaining much interest following its move to Europa Sports Complex and the high praised received following its most recent international events, the sport has seen an increase in its participation this season which should add to the excitment.

With Europa Sports Complex also seeing more sports events taking place since the arrival of football and the new management structure the facilities should also see greater exposure for the sport with its open viewing facilities making it more accessible for the public. This hopefully adding further towards the interest.

