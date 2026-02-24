SSAFA coffee morning rescheduled for March 5

The SSAFA Coffee Morning, which was cancelled in February due to adverse weather, will now take place in Gibraltar next Thursday, March 5 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Organisers apologised for the cancellation of the original event and said they were pleased it could now go ahead.

They said: “We are delighted that the sun has returned to Gibraltar and consequently the SSAFA Coffee Morning will take place next Thursday 5th March.”

“We very much appreciate your continued support in helping to promote this important fundraising event – and of course, if you fancy popping by for coffee and cake, you are very welcome.”