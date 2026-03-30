SSAFA Gibraltar reflects on 2025 support and launches new campaign

SSAFA Gibraltar has begun outlining the impact of its work over the past year, saying it delivered more than £15,000 in support to serving personnel, veterans and their families in Gibraltar during 2025.

The charity said the support was provided through direct welfare assistance, community grants and a range of activities aimed at bringing people together.

SSAFA Gibraltar provides practical, emotional and financial support to members of the Armed Forces community on the Rock.

During 2025, the charity said it supported individuals and families facing challenges including financial hardship, relocation pressures and periods of isolation.

Alongside that work, it also funded community projects and organised regular activities such as coffee mornings, socials, community events and interest groups aimed at reducing loneliness and strengthening community ties.

The Chair of SSAFA Gibraltar said: “As we’ve taken the time to look back on 2025, what really stands out is the strength of our community.

The support we provide isn’t just about responding in times of need, it’s also about creating spaces where people feel connected, supported, and part of something. That’s what makes a real difference.”

SSAFA Gibraltar said it will share its impact through a series of social media posts in the coming weeks, focusing on individual welfare support, community-building activities and fundraising.

The charity is also looking ahead to a busy programme in 2026, with further community events and fundraising initiatives planned.

“Everything we do is made possible by volunteers and the support of the community,” the Chair added. “As we look ahead to a busy year, we’d really welcome anyone who would like to get involved, whether that’s volunteering, supporting events, or helping us fundraise.”

SSAFA Gibraltar said it continues to provide confidential support to serving personnel, veterans and their families across Gibraltar.