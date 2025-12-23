SSAFA to host first 2026 coffee morning at King’s Chapel

SSAFA will hold its first coffee morning of 2026 on Thursday January 8 in the King’s Chapel as it continues its monthly fundraising events in support of service men and women and their families in Gibraltar.

The monthly coffee morning is one of SSAFA’s main fundraisers and, in addition to raising money, organisers say it helps bring the community together and tackle loneliness among residents of Gibraltar.

The event at King’s Chapel will feature coffee and homemade cakes and is open to the wider community.

Organisers have thanked supporters for their backing throughout 2025 and said they look forward to continuing to work with the community in 2026.