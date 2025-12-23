Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SSAFA to host first 2026 coffee morning at King’s Chapel

Archive image of previous SSAFA event. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd December 2025

SSAFA will hold its first coffee morning of 2026 on Thursday January 8 in the King’s Chapel as it continues its monthly fundraising events in support of service men and women and their families in Gibraltar.

The monthly coffee morning is one of SSAFA’s main fundraisers and, in addition to raising money, organisers say it helps bring the community together and tackle loneliness among residents of Gibraltar.

The event at King’s Chapel will feature coffee and homemade cakes and is open to the wider community.

Organisers have thanked supporters for their backing throughout 2025 and said they look forward to continuing to work with the community in 2026.

Most Read

Brexit

Picardo tells Tory Brexiteers they are ‘wrong’ on Gibraltar treaty

Fri 19th Dec, 2025

Local News

New documentary explores Gibraltar’s underground tunnel network

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Your Correspondent: Tell me who you walk with…

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators complete work on treaty text, European Commission confirms

Wed 17th Dec, 2025

Local News

25-year plan sets out goals for developing ‘green economy’ 

Mon 22nd Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib attends global aviation summit in Lisbon

23rd December 2025

Local News
Windstar Cruises’ Star Seeker makes inaugural call to Gibraltar during maiden voyage

23rd December 2025

Local News
Care Agency launches ‘7 Under 7’ fostering campaign

23rd December 2025

Local News
McGrail Inquiry report to be published Tuesday at 3pm

22nd December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025